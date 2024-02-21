Taylor Farms Mexican-style salad kit recalled for possible salmonella contamination

Photo: The Canadian Press The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling Taylor Farms Mexican Style Street Corn chopped salad kits due to possible salmonella contamination. An agency sign is shown in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling Taylor Farms Mexican Style Street Corn chopped salad kits due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recall affects kits with a best-before date of Feb. 21.

The food inspection agency says the products were sold in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Quebec and Ontario.

But the agency says the kits may also have been sold in other provinces and territories.

Anyone with the recalled kits should throw them out or return them to where they bought them.

The agency says it has not received any reports of illnesses.

It says food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick.

Symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

Most healthy people have short-term symptoms but young children, pregnant people, seniors and people with weakened immune systems can get seriously ill.