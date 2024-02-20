Warm and dry weather prompts Alberta to declare an early start to wildfire season

Photo: The Canadian Press The Alberta government has declared an early start to the 2024 wildfire season. The season traditionally has run from March 1 to Oct. 31 but Alberta Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen says it's now underway – 10 days earlier than usual. Loewen makes a comment during a debate in Medicine Hat, Alta., Wednesday, July 27, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Alberta government has declared an early start to the 2024 wildfire season.

The season traditionally has run from March 1 to Oct. 31, but Alberta Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen says it's now underway -- 10 days earlier than usual.

Loewen says the impacts of the record 2023 wildfire season showed the importance of a collective approach when dealing with disaster.

He says since Alberta is experiencing warmer than normal temperatures and below-average precipitation in many areas of the province it has led to a heightened wildfire risk.

Loewen says the earlier start will allow the province to better direct resources to new and existing wildfires.

Those measures include the use of the fire ban and restriction system to help reduce human-caused wildfires in response to hazardous conditions.

"We will do whatever is necessary to help Albertans and their communities stay safe from the impacts of wildfire," Loewen told a news conference Tuesday.

"I want to encourage Albertans to remain vigilant and recreate responsibly."