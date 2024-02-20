French teenager dies after dog sled crash northwest of Montreal

Photo: The Canadian Press A French teenager has died after a dog sledding accident in the Lanaudière region. A Quebec provincial police emblem is seen on an officer’s uniform in Montreal on Aug. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

A 13-year-old French tourist has died after he crashed into a tree during a dog sled ride northwest of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police say they were called to a property just before noon on Monday in St-Michel-des-Saints, Que., about 130 kilometres from Montreal in the Lanaudière region.

Sgt. Frédéric Deshaies says the preliminary investigation indicates the teen was on a dog sled ride and hit a tree after the driver lost control.

Police say the boy was a French national who had come to Quebec with his family on vacation.

He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police say an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.