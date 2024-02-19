Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same north Toronto intersection within 24 hrs

Photo: The Canadian Press A Toronto police car is pictured on Driftwood Avenue in Toronto, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. Some residents in a northwest Toronto neighbourhood say they're feeling uneasy after two people were shot while waiting for buses at the same intersection less than a day apart. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Some residents in a northwest Toronto neighbourhood say they're feeling uneasy after two people were shot while waiting for buses at the same intersection less than a day apart.

Anna Gualtieri, 54, says she often takes the same bus route in the area but will now think twice about it for short trips, adding she chose to walk instead when running errands on Sunday.

Kwame Boamah, who lives close to the intersection, says it's sad to see this kind of violence, particularly in an area with so many families and children.

He says he's worried about the impact on his kids, who are four and six years old.

Police have ramped up their presence in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue as they try to determine whether the two people who were shot – one of them fatally – were attacked at random.

Over the weekend, police said they couldn't rule out that possibility even though the shootings bear traits they usually associate with gang-related activity.

No arrests have been made but police have said a stolen black vehicle is believed to be linked to both shootings.

The first incident took place around 6 p.m. Friday when a 16-year-old boy was waiting for the bus alone. Police say he was shot in the face and remains in critical condition.

On Saturday afternoon, another person was shot while waiting for the bus alone, police say. They say a man was shot three times, two of them in the stomach, and later died in hospital.