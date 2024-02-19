Police say 5 dead, including 3 children, in Saskatchewan house fire

Photo: SASKTODAY.ca file photo

RCMP say five people have died, including three children, in a house fire in central Saskatchewan.

Mounties say it happened around noon on Sunday in Davidson, Sask., a town halfway between Regina and Saskatoon.

Police and fire crews found the house ablaze when they arrived.

They pulled an 80-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman from the flaming structure, but the two were pronounced dead in hospital.

Once the fire was put out, crews discovered the remains of three children.

The ages of the children have not been released, and police continue to investigate.