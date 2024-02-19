'It's devastating': Three children, two seniors dead in Saskatchewan house fire

Photo: The Canadian Press The scene of a house fire that happened Sunday on Ottawa Street in Davidson, Sask., on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. The fire claimed the lives of five people, including three children. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

Update 1:34 p.m.

Investigators sifted through the charred remains of a home in central Saskatchewan on Monday following a fire that killed two seniors and three children.

The weekend blaze decimated the home in Davidson, a town halfway between Regina and Saskatoon, torching the roof, shattering windows and leaving pockmarked burns on melted siding.

Neighbour Diane Taylor said she saw flames billow from the roof of the home where she had often seen a mother, father and three boys.

"They biked on the sidewalks. They were great kids. They were very charismatic and very, very nice kids," Taylor said in an interview.

"I don't think I've ever been so upset."

Police cordoned off the area with yellow tape. A swing set could be seen in the yard. A sign saying, "Our dogs live here," was posted on the back gate.

Mounties said the blaze happened about noon on Sunday.

They said officers and fire crews pulled an 80-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman from the flaming structure, but the two were pronounced dead in hospital.

Once the fire was put out, crews discovered the remains of three children inside.

The ages of the children have not been released.

"It's devastating," said Larry Packet, who runs a coffee shop and catering business in the town of just over 1,000 people.

Packet said the dead seniors were the children's grandparents.

He said the grandparents were not from Davidson and were taking care of the children while the parents were out of town.

"I can’t imagine what the parents are going through, and to lose the mother and father also," he said.

Packet said the parents had moved to the town about four years ago and ran a successful business. The loving and kind family fit easily into the close-knit community, he added.

ORIGINAL 9:12 a.m.

RCMP say five people have died, including three children, in a house fire in central Saskatchewan.

Mounties say it happened around noon on Sunday in Davidson, Sask., a town halfway between Regina and Saskatoon.

Police and fire crews found the house ablaze when they arrived.

They pulled an 80-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman from the flaming structure, but the two were pronounced dead in hospital.

Once the fire was put out, crews discovered the remains of three children.

The ages of the children have not been released, and police continue to investigate.