Woman dead, man arrested as police probe killing east of Montreal

Police say a 51-year-old woman is dead after she was allegedly attacked in a house in St-Basile-le-Grand, Que., just east of Montreal.

The Richelieu-St-Laurent police force says a 53-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Police say the man is a suspect but the Crown has not specified what charges he will face.

The police force says officers were called to the home at 11:30 p.m. Sunday about an altercation.

The call was made by one of the woman's two children, who were inside the home when the attack occurred in the suburban community about 20 kilometres from Montreal.

Investigators were to meet with the two children, and police officers were conducting a forensic investigation at the scene.