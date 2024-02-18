Amcor screw cap workers launch job action, possibly hitting Quebec's alcohol retailer

Photo: The Canadian Press Confederation des syndicats nationaux (CSN) President Caroline Senneville speaks during a news conference in Montreal, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

Workers at global packaging company Amcor are hitting the picket lines in Quebec, launching temporary strikes that kicked off Sunday.

The CSN union, which represents 97 Amcor employees, says the four-hour job action marks the first of several, with half-day walkouts planned for Monday and beyond.

Union president Stéphanie Boulay says salaries remain the key area of dispute after eight months of talks.

She says other sticking points include personal leave, group insurance and seniority.

Amcor manufactures screw caps for wine and liquor bottles at a factory in the town of Saint-Césaire, which sits about 50 kilometres southeast of Montreal in Quebec's Montérégie region.

Crown corporation SAQ, the province's alcohol distributor, says it has yet to determine whether the job actions will affect its operations.