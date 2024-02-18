Toronto police still determining whether two shootings at same bus stop are random

Photo: The Canadian Press Toronto Police Inspector Peter Wehby speaks during a press conference in Toronto, Sunday.

Police cannot rule out the possibility that two shootings at the same northwest Toronto bus stop that killed one man and left a teen in critical condition were carried out randomly, a senior investigator said Sunday as he tried to enlist help from a community rattled by the violence.

Insp. Peter Wehby said the two attacks, which took place 21 hours apart between Friday night and Saturday afternoon, bear traits officers typically associate with gang-related activity. But he said police cannot yet dismiss other scenarios while the investigation remains in its early stages.

"I can't say that it's not random at this point, but what I can tell you is that we're investigating as to why these particular individuals were shot," Wehby told a Sunday afternoon news conference at Toronto Police headquarters.

"... It's not a normal thing to just shoot somebody who's standing at a bus stop, so this is hallmarks of gang activity. But I'm not going to say at this point that we can confirm it's gang activity. We are investigating to see if that is actually what it is or if this is something we need to be more concerned about with respect to community."

The police investigation began around 6 p.m. on Friday when a 16-year-old boy was waiting alone for a bus at the intersection of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue in the city's northwest corner. Wehby said the boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

At around 3 p.m. the next day, police were called to the same intersection for word that another person was shot while waiting alone for a bus. Wehby said the man was pronounced dead in hospital, but declined to provide his identity as the family has not yet been notified.

Police have made no arrests and are still trying to determine how many suspects may be involved, but Wehby said investigators have located a stolen black Acura RDX believed to be linked to both shootings.

He said police have stepped up patrols in the community in light of the ongoing safety risk, noting he recognizes this may be an anxious time for some residents.

"We understand what they're going through," Wehby said of community members. "And we're doing all we can to keep them safe."

But Wehby also asked residents to come forward with any information they may have to help advance the ongoing investigation.