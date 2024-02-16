Ottawa promised Canadians two billion new trees, Quebec wants to cut some down

Photo: The Canadian Press Quebec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests Maïté Blanchette Vézina speaks during an interview, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at the legislature in Quebec City. Quebec is asking the federal government to allow the local forestry industry to chop down trees planted as part of a national effort to restore natural habitats and reduce greenhouse gases. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

The federal government committed to planting two billion trees across the country to restore natural habitats and fight climate change, and now Quebec wants to harvest some of them.

The provincial government is asking Ottawa to allow the local forestry industry to chop down trees in areas of the province hardest hit by last year's forest fires.

Ottawa has committed more than $3 billion to help provinces, territories and organizations plant a total of two billion trees by the end of 2031 as part of a national effort to reduce greenhouse gases.

However, the 2 Billion Trees program does not fund trees designated for commercial use.

But Quebec Natural Resources and Forests Minister Maïté Blanchette Vézina says the record-setting 2023 fire season has had tremendous economic impacts in rural regions that depend on the forestry industry.

She sent a letter Thursday to her federal counterpart, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, asking Ottawa to allow the trees to be harvested and used in the production of green building materials.

Vézina says the fires destroyed 1.1 million hectares of forest in the southern half of the province, and her letter is co-signed by more than 100 Quebec municipalities and forestry industry associations and unions.