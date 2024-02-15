Trudeau downplays Liberal divisions on Israel-Hamas war, NDP calls for firmer stance

Photo: The Canadian Press Diverse views in the federal Liberal caucus are a source of strength, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says as questions persist about party discord over the government's policy on the Israel-Hamas war. Trudeau responds during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says diverse views in his caucus are a source of strength as questions persist about Liberal discord over the government's policy on the Israel-Hamas war.

Trudeau says world leaders are having a conversation about how to respond if Israel proceeds with a major offensive in the southern Gaza city where most of the population has taken shelter.

In a joint statement late Wednesday with the prime ministers of Australia and New Zealand, Trudeau said an Israeli military offensive into the southern city of Rafah would be "catastrophic."

The three leaders say Israel should not go down that path, and must instead listen to its friends and the international community.

The message marked Canada's strongest language yet on Israel's conduct in the Gaza Strip, more than four months into its war with Hamas.

But NDP MPs said on Parliament Hill today that it was still too "watered down" and Canada is "potentially complicit in a genocide" by not taking a firmer stand.