Rental demand from international students will slow this year, but won't fall: RBC

Photo: The Canadian Press Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller rises during Question Period, Tuesday, February 6, 2024 in Ottawa.

RBC says the recently announced cap on new study permits won't lead to an outright decrease in demand for rental housing from international students this year.

But a new report from the bank about the cap finds the expected increase in rental demand from international students could fall by about 50 per cent as a result of the policy.

Ottawa announced a temporary cap on new study permits over the next two years as it tries to get a handle on sharp growth in international student enrolments at Canadian post-secondary institutions.

The number of new visas handed out this year will be capped at 364,000, a 35 per cent decrease from the nearly 560,000 issued last year.

RBC says if the cap for this year is extended beyond 2025, it would lead to a decline in the number of international students in the country.

The report says that would relieve pressure on the rental market more meaningfully.

The Liberals' immigration policies, including the international student program, have come under heightened scrutiny as the country experiences rapid population growth.

That growth, fuelled by permanent and non-permanent immigration, has added pressure to the housing market.

Rent prices in Canada soared last year as supply struggled to keep up with demand, leading to the lowest national vacancy rate on record since the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. began tracking that data in 1988.

The federal housing agency said in a report Wednesday the vacancy rate for purpose-built rental apartments sat at 1.5 per cent during the first two weeks of October 2023, when it conducted its annual survey.

That was down from 1.9 per cent a year earlier, which at the time had been the lowest national vacancy rate in over two decades.

Data from Rentals.ca and market research firm Urbanation showed the average asking rent for December in Canada jumped 8.6 per cent year-over-year to a record high of $2,178 per month.