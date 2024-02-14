Canada announces Ukraine $60M for F-16 supplies and equipment ahead of NATO meeting

Photo: The Canadian Press Defence Minister Bill Blair waits to appear as a witness at the National Defence committee, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024 in Ottawa. Blair says Canada will send Ukraine $60 million to support its F-16 fighter aircraft. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Defence Minister Bill Blair says Canada will send Ukraine $60 million to support its F-16 fighter aircraft.

The government says the money is part of the $500 million in military support announced last spring.

Blair says the money will help source supplies and equipment for the F-16 fighters, such as spare parts and ammunition.

He made the announcement as NATO allies gather in Brussels for ministerial meetings.

Blair says the latest contribution builds on last month's announcement to help train Ukrainian pilots fly the F-16.

As the two-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion nears, Blair says Canada is committed to deepening its coordination and co-operation with allies and partners to support Ukraine.