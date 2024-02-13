NDP pushing Liberals to recognize state of Palestine as U.K., U.S. signal openness

Photo: The Canadian Press NDP MP and Foreign Affairs Critic Heather McPherson brings calm to the room after a small number of delegates expressed their anger when the conflict with Gaza and Israel became a topic of contention between delegates during the NDP Convention in Hamilton, Ont. Saturday, October 14, 2023. McPherson will table a private member's motion that asks the Commons to recognize the occupied Palestinian territories as a full-fledged state.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

New Democrats are calling on the Liberal government to have Canada formally recognize Palestine as a state, saying it would help advance peace in the Middle East.

NDP foreign-affairs critic Heather McPherson is tabling a motion in the House of Commons that would recognize Palestinian territories as a sovereign state.

It is unlikely to come up for a vote anytime soon but McPherson is asking MPs to endorse the motion and put pressure on the Canadian government to follow through.

The British and American governments have said in recent weeks they're considering fully recognizing Palestine.

There has been no similar move from Canada, though the Canadian government endorses the eventual creation of a Palestinian country alongside Israel.

Much of Asia and Africa recognize Palestine, and the Palestinian ambassador to Canada, Mona Abuamara, says Ottawa should to do the same.