Ontario Appeal Court rules Ford government's Bill 124 is unconstitutional

Photo: The Canadian Press Ontario's top court is set to rule today on the constitutionality of a law that limited raises for more than one million workers in the broader public sector, including nurses and teachers. The Ontario Court of Appeal is seen in Toronto on April 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel

Ontario's top court has ruled a controversial law that limited raises for public service workers is unconstitutional.

The Court of Appeal found in favour of the workers, which includes teachers and nurses, in a 2-1 decision.

The Progressive Conservatives enacted the law, known as Bill 124, in 2019 as a way to help the government eliminate a deficit.

It capped salary increases for public sector workers to one per cent a year for three years.

The law sparked widespread outrage among labour groups and opposition parties, with its effects on the health sector a particular focus, as critics say it's partly responsible for driving nurses out of the profession or into private nursing agencies, where the pay is substantially higher for the same work.

Labour groups and unions representing hundreds of thousands of public sector employees challenged the law, and the Ontario Superior Court in late 2022 found it infringed on collective bargaining rights, striking it down as unconstitutional.