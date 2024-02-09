Multiple salad kits recalled due to listeria monocytogenes

Photo: Contributed

Multiple brands of salad kits have been recalled by Health Canada this week, due to listeria monocytogenes.

On Friday, the agency announced that Dole brand and more President's Choice brand Salad Kits had joined the list of recalls, alongside the Taylor Farms brand.

The recalls include:

Dole Chop Kit - Avocado Ranch

Dole Suprême Kit - Southwest Salad

President’s Choice - Southwest Salad Kit

President's Choice brand and Taylor Farms brand Mexican-Style Street Corn Salad Kits

Southwest Potato, Black Bean, & Egg Wrap

Rojo's brand Black Bean 6 Layer Dip

Fresh Express brand Salsa! Ensalada Salad Kit

Health Canada said the recall is on a national level and the salads should not consumed.

"These products were made using cheese recalled by Rizo-López Foods, Inc. in association with an outbreak investigation in the US."

f you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

More information can be found online here.