Black bean dip recalled over possible Listeria, joins Mexican-style corn salad recall

Photo: The Canadian Press The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling Rojo's brand Black Bean 6 Layer dip due to possible Listeria. Canadian Food Inspection Agency signage is shown in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling Rojo's brand Black Bean 6 Layer dip due to possible Listeria contamination.

The recall notice says the dips were sold in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador.

They have best before dates in February and March.

The announcement follows a national recall of President's Choice and Taylor Farms Mexican-style Street Corn Salad kits, which may also be contaminated with Listeria.

The dips and the salads include cheese made by Rizo-López Foods that is suspected to be the source of a Listeria outbreak in the United States.

The food inspection agency says there have been no reported illnesses associated with these products in Canada.

It says people who have the recalled dips or salads should throw them out or return them.

The agency says that food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick.

Symptoms can include vomiting, fever, muscle aches, severe headaches and neck stiffness.

The agency says that if anyone thinks they have become sick from consuming recalled products, they should seek medical attention.