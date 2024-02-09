Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7% in January, first decline since December 2022

Photo: The Canadian Press Statistics Canada is set to release January job numbers this morning. A man walks though a downtown Toronto office building with other buildings reflected in a window in this June 11, 2019 photo.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate edged down slightly to 5.7 per cent last month as the economy added 37,000 jobs.

It marks the first decline in the unemployment rate since December 2022.

The federal agency’s labour force survey says employment rose across several sectors in January, led by wholesale and retail trade as well as finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing.

Meanwhile, accommodation and food services saw the largest employment decline. Also, the participation rate of young women in the workforce declined to the lowest level in 20 years, excluding the period during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The unemployment rate in British Columbia dropped slightly, from 5.5 per cent in December, to 5.4 per cent in January.

Workers’ wages, which have been growing rapidly as Canadians seek compensation for inflation, rose 5.3 per cent from a year ago.

Amid high interest rates, Canada’s unemployment rate had been trending upward last year, rising from 5.1 per cent in April to 5.8 per cent in December.