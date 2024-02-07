Salad kits recalled due to listeria concerns

Photo: Contributed Two salad brands on recall

President's Choice brand and Taylor Farms brand Mexican-Style Street Corn salad kits have been recalled due to listeria monocytogenes.

Health Canada it says recall is on a national level and the salads should not consumed.

"These products were made using cheese recalled by Rizo-López Foods, Inc. in association with an outbreak investigation in the US," the release said.

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

