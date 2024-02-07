Immigration minister 'pissed off' that Canadians' families blocked from leaving Gaza

Photo: The Canadian Press mmigration Minister Marc Miller delivers remarks at a press conference in Ottawa, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller says he's frustrated and "pissed off" that a list of people related to Canadians are being blocked from leaving the embattled Gaza Strip.

Ottawa started accepting applications last month to reunite as many as 1,000 people in the Palestinian territory with extended family members in Canada.

Canada has provided an initial list of pre-approved people to Israel and Egypt, who jointly control the only border crossing out of Gaza.

Miller says he is exploring diplomatic options and doesn't want to give up, but he also doesn't want to offer families false hope that their relatives will be able to get out.

The minister says he thinks foreign authorities may have some trepidation about how broad Canada's program could get.

Miller previously said he's willing to be flexible on the number of people who can access the program, but now says it can't be expanded if no one can get across the border.