Poilievre says he's against the use of puberty blockers for transgender children

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he's against the use of puberty blockers for children.

Poilievre gave that position on Parliament Hill after facing a barrage of questions about his views on gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender children.

"We should protect children and their ability to make adult decisions when they're adults," he said, before confirming he is against the puberty blockers for gender-diverse youth under the age of 18.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced plans last week to ban puberty blockers and hormone therapy for children 15 and younger who have not already begun such treatments.

That spurred protests in Alberta and Ottawa and drew condemnation from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who accuses Smith of pushing an anti-LGBTQ+ agenda.

Poilievre has said he supports parents' rights to raise their children as they wish, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should "butt out" of provincial decisions about schools and hospitals.

Reacting to Poilievre's comments on Wednesday, Liberal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault said the decision to use puberty blockers should be based on a conversation between a young person and their doctor.

"I don't see M.D. after Pierre Poilievre's name or Danielle Smith's, so not their business," he said.