Two accused in Alberta border blockade case plead guilty to lesser charges

Photo: The Canadian Press A truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators block the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Two of four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder during the 2022 blockade at the Canada-U. S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., have pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Darryl Ruether, a spokesman for the Alberta Court of King's Bench, confirms in an email that Jerry Morin and Chris Lysak entered the pleas in a Lethbridge courtroom today.

Lysak pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon in an unauthorized place.

He was sentenced to three years in prison, and will serve no more time in custody after getting credit for time served.

Morin admitted a charge of conspiracy to traffic firearms.

He was sentenced to 1,185 days in prison and will also be released from custody.

Both men are to have a weapons prohibition for 10 years.