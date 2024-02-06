As Poilievre drives the conversation on car theft, Liberals say solutions are coming

Photo: The Canadian Press Federal Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre speaks about his car theft policy during a news conference at the Port of Montreal on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez says the Liberal government is heading into an auto-theft summit this week armed with ideas for how to solve the problem.

But Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is trying to convince Canadians he already has a plan, complete with a slick social-media campaign responding to anxieties about the growing problem.

Poilievre pitched new measures for the second day in a row in Montreal this morning, a city were police and insurance companies say car theft is exploding.

He says if he forms the next government, he would put millions towards new scanners so border agents can better detect stolen cars in shipping containers.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Liberal ministers have given Poilievre credit for the success of his campaign against the consumer carbon price amid cost-of-living concerns.

Poilievre is hammering the government on auto theft days before ministers are set to meet with police and auto manufacturers to discuss solutions.