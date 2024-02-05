One person dead after train collides with vehicle in Stony Plain, Alberta

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. One person is dead after a vehicle collided with a train in Stony Plain, Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

One person is dead after a train collided with a vehicle in Stony Plain, Alberta.

Parkland RCMP says they received a report of a collision between a train and a vehicle in Stony Plain at 3:56 p.m. local time.

Authorities say the vehicle entered the crossing as a train approached and was then struck.

RCMP have identified the deceased as a 79 year-old resident of Stony Plain.

The collision happened near 50 Street and 47 Avenue.

An investigation is underway.