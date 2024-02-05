Three auto theft convictions should mean three years in prison: Poilievre

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre address the national Conservative caucus on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. Poilievre says repeat car thieves should not be allowed to serve their sentence "in their living room watching Netflix."THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says repeat car thieves should not be allowed to serve their sentence "in their living room watching Netflix."

Poilievre released a new policy today that insists the current Liberal government goes too easy on people who steal cars.

He says a Conservative government would make sure auto thieves spend at least three years in prison if they are convicted for a third time, and ban house arrest for those convicted of an indictable offence.

Indictable offences are the ones prosecutors consider to be more serious crimes.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada says auto theft has become a national crisis, with more than 200 vehicles stolen on average every day.

The Liberals are hosting an auto theft summit in Ottawa this Thursday to work with police, border agents and auto industry executives to try and address the problem.