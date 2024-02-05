Police chief in London apologizes to complainant in hockey case

Photo: The Canadian Press Ottawa Senators' Alex Formenton during an NHL hockey game in Philadelphia, Friday, April 29, 2022; New Jersey Devils defenceman Cal Foote before an NHL hockey game in Newark, N.J., Friday, Oct. 27, 2023; New Jersey Devils' Michael McLeod during an NHL hockey game in Philadelphia, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023; Calgary Flames centre Dillon Dube during an NHL hockey game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 and Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart during an NHL hockey game in Uniondale, N.Y., Saturday, April 3, 2021. The five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team are facing sexual assault charges. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Slocum, Noah K. Murray, Matt Slocum, Paul Sancya, Corey Sipkin

UPDATE 11:25 a.m.

The police chief in London, Ont., is offering an apology to the woman at the centre of the sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team.

Chief Thai Truong says he is extending his "sincerest apology" for the amount of time it has taken the case to reach this point.

The investigation was initially closed without charges in 2019 before it was reopened three years later.

London Det. Sgt. Katherine Dann says officers found new evidence that police say helped lead to the charges.

Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton were charged with sexual assault last month. McLeod is also facing an additional charge of sexual assault for “being a party to the offence."

Lawyers for the players have said their clients will defend themselves against the allegations.

The charges in the case relate to an alleged incident at a hotel in London in June 2018.

UPDATE 7 a.m.

The sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team has been put over to the end of April.

Lawyers for all five players appeared via video in a London court for the first hearing in the case this morning.

None of the players were present.

The case was adjourned to April 30 following a brief hearing.

ORIGINAL 5:45 a.m.

The sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team is set to come before a London, Ont., court today.

Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Michael McLeod were charged with sexual assault late last month. A court document shows McLeod is facing an additional charge of sexual assault for “being a party to the offence."

Lawyers for the players have said their clients will defend themselves against the allegations.

The charges related to an alleged incident at a hotel in the southwestern Ontario city in June 2018.

The case is set to come before the courts for the first time hours before London police are scheduled to provide an update on their investigation.

The police probe was initially closed without charges months after the alleged incident but investigators reopened it in 2022.

Hockey Canada and the NHL, where four of the accused now play, also launched their own investigations.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said last week the league would wait until the criminal case has concluded before commenting. Hockey Canada has not issued an official statement on the charges.

Dube plays for the Calgary Flames, Hart for the Philadelphia Flyers, McLeod and Foote for the New Jersey Devils. Formenton previously played for the Ottawa Senators before joining a team in Switzerland. All have been permitted to go on indefinite leave.

Cases such as this one are part of a broader conversation about sports culture and masculinity, said Michael Kehler, a research professor of masculinities studies at the University of Calgary.

Sports culture has traditionally praised a certain type of masculinity focused on dominance, control and violence, he said. "For a long time, you know, the messaging within sport culture has been, 'this is what it means to be successful, this is what it means to get praise and to get promoted,'" he said.

"Sport associations need to change the message and they need to do this in a way that points out that we need to have greater transparency, we need to have greater honesty, and we need to create safer spaces for sport."