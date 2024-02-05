Bird enthusiasts are encouraged to flock together for the Great Backyard Bird Count

YouTube Great Backyard Bird Count

The 'Great Backyard Bird Count' is back this February.

Bird enthusiasts are encouraged to take part in the worldwide science experiment that runs Feb. 16 - 19, 2024.

This year marks the 27th anniversary of the event, which anyone can participate in.

"Participating with friends, family, or a community group means there are more eyes to spot the birds and a deeper well of knowledge to draw from. Knowing where birds are seen—and not seen—is more important than ever during this El Niño year," says Patrick Nadeau, president and CEO of Birds Canada.

More than half a million people participated during the 2023 GBBC and they reported more than 7,500 species of birds species from 200+ countries.

"The GBBC gets bigger every year and that’s such a positive thing," said David Bonter, co-director of the Center for Engagement in Science and Nature at the Cornell Lab.

"It's well established that time spent in nature is good for us. We also would not be able to track the long-term changes in bird populations without the eyes and ears of all our enthusiastic participants. The world is changing fast, and birds often reflect the impact of environmental change first."

To take part in the 2024 GBBC, participants or groups count birds for a minimum of 15 minutes and the birds spotted are then logged using different apps to upload their photos or their bird sounds.

People can choose from several tools to participate and identify what they see and hear:

First-timers are asked to read the complete instructions on the GBBC website where they will find helpful birding tips and birding app downloads.

"Participating in the Great Backyard Bird Count is an easy and great opportunity to bird with your friends and neighbours," Brooke Bateman with the National Audubon Society says. "Birding with others is a great way to share in the love of birds and learn new skills. Nothing matches the spark of joy in a new birder's face when they identify their first bird. We invite everyone from all across the globe to make this a tradition with friends and family."

For more information or to register click here.