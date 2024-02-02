Catherine Tait says CBC needs new financial model, not new mandate

The head of Canada's public broadcaster says it's the financial model and governance of CBC/Radio-Canada that need reviewing — not its mandate.
Catherine Tait made the comments today to a room of industry insiders at Prime Time, a conference for the broadcasting, film and media industry.
Tait is pushing for a long-term financial structure such as a charter, similar to that at the BBC, which has a six-year funding agreement with the U.K. government.
She says CBC gets its annual funding based on the parliamentary cycle, leaving the broadcaster in a perpetual state of uncertainty.
The Opposition Conservatives have vowed to defund CBC given the chance, a move Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge says would be a bad for Canadian culture.
Tait says a long-term planning structure would allow the CBC to plan for the future, including investing more in digital.