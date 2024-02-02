Supreme Court rules Ford government doesn't have to disclose mandate letters

Photo: The Canadian Press The Supreme Court of Canada is set to release its ruling today on a bid by Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government to keep his marching orders to cabinet ministers confidential. The Supreme Court of Canada is seen, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Supreme Court of Canada ruled Friday that Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government can keep his marching orders to cabinet ministers confidential.

The CBC had asked, under the province's freedom-of-information law, for the letters written to ministers after Ford won the 2018 election but the request was denied on the basis that releasing the documents would reveal the substance of cabinet deliberations.

The Information and Privacy Commissioner disagreed, ordering the government to disclose them, and two levels of Ontario courts also sided with the CBC.

But the Supreme Court ruled that the letters are exempt from public disclosure.

While the outcome was unanimous, one of the justices on the panel of seven who heard the case came to the same conclusion as the majority, but for different reasons.

"Freedom of information (FOI) legislation strikes a balance between the public’s need to know and the confidentiality the executive requires to govern effectively," Justice Andromache Karakatsanis wrote for the majority.

"Both are crucial to the proper functioning of our democracy."

Ford's government had contended that cabinet confidentiality, candour and solidarity are fundamental to a system where responsible ministers collectively decide government policy, but the CBC argued disclosure is key to an informed public and accountable government.

While there is no doubt that public access to government-held information is vital to the democratic process, Karakatsanis wrote, in this case the information and privacy commissioner interpreted the freedom-of-information exemption around cabinet deliberations too narrowly.

"In our constitutional democracy, the confidentiality of Cabinet deliberations is a precondition to responsible government because it enables collective ministerial responsibility," Karakatsanis wrote.

"At base, Cabinet confidentiality promotes executive accountability by permitting private disagreement and candour in ministerial deliberations, despite public solidarity."

The letters themselves were made public in September after a source provided them to Global News.