Police investigating after three people found dead in Richmond Hill, Ont., home

Photo: The Canadian Press Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. York Regional Police say their homicide unit is investigating after three bodies were found in a home in Richmond Hill. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

York Regional Police say their homicide unit is investigating after three bodies were found in a home in Richmond Hill.

Police say officers went to the home on Thursday afternoon to respond to a call for a wellness check.

They say three people were found dead inside the home.

Investigators add that the incident appears isolated and they don't believe there is a threat to public safety.

Few other details were provided, with no immediate word on how the people died.

Any witnesses are being asked to come forward.