One dead in Western Quebec plane crash; TSB to deploy investigators Friday

Photo: The Canadian Press Quebec provincial police headquarters is seen Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Montreal. Quebec provincial police say one man is dead after a Cessna 172 plane crashed in Western Quebec early Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Quebec provincial police say a 57-year-old man is dead after a Cessna 172 plane crashed in Western Quebec early Thursday.

The Transportation Safety Board says its investigators will be deployed on Friday to the crash site between Denholm, Que., and Martindale, Que., about 45 kilometres north of Ottawa.

Sgt. Camille Savoie says police received an automated 911 call around 1:30 a.m. about a person in distress.

Police on snowmobile, and a search and rescue helicopter from Trenton, Ont., conducted a search and found the wreckage at about 10 a.m.

Authorities say the victim was from Blue Sea, Que., about 50 kilometres north of the crash site.

A coroner will investigate the death and a team of TSB investigators will attempt to shed light on the cause of the crash.