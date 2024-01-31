Four arrested, one more suspect sought in death of teen near Belleville, Ont.

Photo: The Canadian Press An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) cruiser is shown in Beckwith, Ont., Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Four people have been arrested and police are seeking one more in the death of a teen in Quinte West, near Belleville, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Four people have been arrested and police are seeking one more in the death of a teen in Quinte West, near Belleville, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called on the morning of Jan. 7 to check on the well-being of someone in a motel.

They say officers found the body of 17-year-old Kiean Stoddard at that location.

Police say they have now charged four suspects between the ages of 22 and 43 with first-degree murder.

An arrest warrant has been issued for another suspect, a 29-year-old, on that same charge.

Police say the investigation is still underway.