Canada  

Four arrested, one more suspect sought in death of teen near Belleville, Ont.

Four people have been arrested and police are seeking one more in the death of a teen in Quinte West, near Belleville, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called on the morning of Jan. 7 to check on the well-being of someone in a motel.

They say officers found the body of 17-year-old Kiean Stoddard at that location.

Police say they have now charged four suspects between the ages of 22 and 43 with first-degree murder.

An arrest warrant has been issued for another suspect, a 29-year-old, on that same charge.

Police say the investigation is still underway.

