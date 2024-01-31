Dentists, hygienists still in the dark on details of federal dental-care plan

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Health Mark Holland speaks to reporters in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Health Minister Mark Holland says the government is still working out how much dentists will be reimbursed as part of its new dental program, just months before the program is set to start accepting claims.

He says he expects people will be able to start claiming dental coverage under the new program in May.

Dentists, hygienists and other dental-care providers still don't have details about how the program will work, how much the government will pay for services or how providers can sign up.

Holland says he's almost finished discussions with care providers and will be ready to reveal those crucial details soon.

The program for low- and middle-income people without existing insurance is a major element of the Liberals' political pact with the NDP.

The government began accepting applications in January and eligibility is being phased in, with more than 400,000 seniors over the age of 72 enrolled so far.