Quebec cardinal speaks out after sex allegations that he deems 'unfounded'

A senior leader of the Roman Catholic Church in Quebec is speaking out after allegations of sexual assault emerged against him as part of a class-action lawsuit.

Cardinal Gérald Lacroix published a video message Tuesday denying the allegations of sexual touching, which he described as unfounded.

"Never, to my knowledge, have I acted inappropriately towards anyone, whether minors or adults," said Lacroix, who is the archbishop of Quebec City. "My soul and my conscience are at peace in the face of these accusations, which I refute."

Lacroix's name was among 15 added Thursday to a list of alleged perpetrators filed as part of a lawsuit alleging sexual assault by clergy members and lay staff who were under the supervision of the Quebec City archdiocese.

Lacroix says in the video that the law firm that filed the lawsuit ended negotiations that could have led to an amicable settlement with the diocese.

"I fear, however, that this decision will unduly prolong the time (it takes) for the reparation that survivors of sexual abuse have been waiting for, for too long already," he said.

The class action was authorized by the Quebec Superior Court in 2022 and covers anyone who was sexually assaulted by clergy or lay personnel in the diocese, dating back to 1940.

The allegations against the 66-year-old Lacroix, which have not been tested in court, date back to 1987 and 1988 and involve an alleged victim who was 17 at the time.

The archdiocese announced last week that Lacroix would temporarily step back from his duties while he evaluates the next steps in the case.

Lacroix and the archdiocese have both said they're committed to ensuring the victims of sexual abuse related to the church receive financial compensation.