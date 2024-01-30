If Trudeau's Jamaican vacation was unacceptable, public would know: ethics watchdog

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The federal ethics watchdog is asking parliamentarians and the public to read between the lines about advice he gave to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before his recent holiday trip.

Konrad von Finckenstein told a House of Commons ethics committee today that under the Conflict of Interest Act, he can't publicly disclose conversations he's had with politicians.

But he says that if Trudeau's stay at a family friend's property in Jamaica had been unacceptable, it would've been recorded on his office's website — and nothing is there.

Trudeau's office said earlier this month that the family's stay was offered at no cost, after saying earlier that they would be covering the cost of their accommodation.

The interim ethics commissioner says he's not responsible for the prime minister's spokesperson, and public office holders have always accepted his office's advice.

The Conflict of Interest Act allows politicians to accept gifts and other advantages only from relatives or family friends with whom they have a well-documented close bond.