Provinces ask Ottawa for indefinite pause on expansion of assisted dying eligibility

Photo: The Canadian Press Health Minister Mark Holland speaks to the media during the federal cabinet retreat in Montreal, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. Most provinces and territories are asking the federal government to "indefinitely pause" expanding the eligibility for assisted death. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Most of the provinces and territories have signed a letter asking the federal government to indefinitely pause its plans to expand eligibility for assisted dying.

A parliamentary committee reported Monday that the health system is not ready for the assisted dying regime to include people whose only condition is a mental illness.

That expansion was set to take effect in March but Federal Health Minister Mark Holland and Justice Minister Arif Virani say they plan to delay.

Health and mental health ministers from all three territories, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, New Brunswick and B.C. asked Holland in a letter on Monday to give them more time to collaborate.

Ministers from Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island say they feel more prepared for the changes but signed on to support their colleagues.

The federal Conservatives are calling on the Liberals to cancel plans for the expansion altogether.