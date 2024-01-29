Stuffed polar bear stolen during break-and-enter at Alberta resort: RCMP

Photo: The Canadian Press A huge taxidermy polar bear, as shown in this handout image provided by the RCMP, has gone missing from a resort in northern Alberta and police are asking the public to keep an eye out for it. RCMP say the 500-pound stuffed bruin disappeared from the Lily Lake Resort in Sturgeon County, north of Edmonton, following a break-and-enter that was reported to police on Jan. 22. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Alberta RCMP Media Group

A huge stuffed polar bear has gone missing from a resort in northern Alberta and police are asking the public to keep an eye out for it.

RCMP say the 500-pound bruin prepared by a taxidermist disappeared from the Lily Lake Resort in Sturgeon County, north of Edmonton, following a break-and-enter that was reported to police Jan. 22.

Const. Kelsey Davidge says the resort had similar thefts last August, when two stuffed raccoons were swiped.

Investigators don't know if the cases are linked.

Police estimate the value of the bear and raccoons to be $35,000.

Davidge says the resort has staff on site full time but no video surveillance.

A representative with the resort could not be reached, and a phone listing for it was no longer in service.