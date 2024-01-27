Saskatchewan man, 32, dies while skiing in Banff

Photo: Lukas Bieri stock photo. On Jan. 26, Parks Canada visitor safety and emergency crews responded to the call and found him deceased.

A 32-year-old Saskatchewan man has died while skiing in Alberta’s back country near Lake Louise on Friday. Alberta RCMP say that the man fell while climbing the Aemmer Couloir on Temple Mountain in Banff National Park.

At about 4:35 p.m. on Jan. 26, Parks Canada visitor safety and emergency crews responded to the call and found him deceased.

RCMP say the victim’s family in Saskatchewan has been notified. They didn’t specify where in Saskatchewan the man was from.

Their investigation is ongoing but foul play isn’t suspected.