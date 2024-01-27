Mexican asylum trends still concerning despite December drop: IRCC

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller speaks to the media during the federal cabinet retreat in Montreal on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. Canada's immigration department is denying Mexico's claim that a pact between the two countries is already curbing asylum claims in Canada, as the minister faces mounting pressure to reimpose visas for Mexican citizens. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Canada's immigration department is denying Mexico's claim that a pact between the two countries is already curbing asylum claims in Canada, as the minister in charge faces mounting pressure to impose visas for Mexican citizens.

Last week Mexico’s foreign ministry said both countries are undertaking unspecified “joint measures,” which it credits for a decline in the number of claims filed in December.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller wouldn't say Thursday whether Canada has changed its policies, and a statement from the department says the two countries are only exploring options.

Data from Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada shows December saw 500 fewer asylum claims from Mexican citizens compared to the previous month.

But the department says decreases are typical at this time of year, and the government is still worried about the overall trend.

The department's data shows there was a 46 per cent increase in the number of asylum claims from Mexican nationals between 2022 and 2023.