Man dies after shots fired inside Montreal taxi, police seek at least one suspect

The hunt for at least one suspect got underway on Saturday after a man was shot dead inside a taxi near downtown Montreal, city police said.

Spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said officers found the victim in the Park Extension neighbourhood with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body after responding to a 911 call about the shooting just before midnight.

First responders tried to perform CPR on the man, but he was declared dead at the scene shortly after, Brabant said. His death marks Montreal's third homicide of 2024.

Police established a large perimeter in the neighbourhood as officers and crime scene technicians combed the area, gathering information from witnesses and tracking down surveillance footage.

Brabant said several witnesses reported seeing a person approach the taxi before at least one gunshot was fired in the victim's direction. That person is said to have then fled in an unknown direction.

The Montreal police department's major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

There have been no arrests, and Brabant said police are still working to identify both the victim and potential suspects.

"Hopefully we'll have more information later on (over) the course of the investigation," Brabant said.