Liberal MP backs away from leadership review comments as caucus meets in Ottawa

Photo: The Canadian Press Liberal MPs are meeting in Ottawa this week to brainstorm party strategies before the House of Commons resumes sitting on Monday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets cabinet ministers at the federal cabinet retreat in Montreal, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

As the Liberal caucus gathers in Ottawa, a Newfoundland MP is backing away from comments he made earlier this week calling for a review of Justin Trudeau's leadership.

Avalon MP Ken McDonald told CBC News he thinks it's time for party members to "clear the air" and have a conversation about the direction of the party.

But as he prepares to meet with his colleagues today, McDonald is climbing down from those comments.

In a statement, he says he did not mean to call for a leadership review and continues to support Trudeau because he has the best interests of Canadians at heart.

Trudeau is sure to hear more complaints from his caucus as Liberals continue to trail Conservatives by a significant margin in polls.