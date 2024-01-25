Judge finds Saskatchewan Mountie who shot lover guilty of manslaughter

Photo: The Canadian Press Former RCMP officer Bernie Herman enters the Court of King’s Bench on the second day of his trial in Prince Albert, Sask. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. A Saskatchewan judge is set to deliver his verdict of the Mountie on trial for first-degree murder in the shooting death of his lover.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

A judge has found a Saskatchewan Mountie guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of his lover.

Bernie Herman, who is 55, had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Braden Herman.

The two men are not related.

Justice Gary Meschishnick says he didn't believe Bernie Herman's testimony that he felt threatened by the younger man.

But he says he had reasonable doubt about whether the Mountie could have been provoked and lost his cool.

Braden Herman's naked body was found in 2021 in a park on the outskirts of Prince Albert, Sask.