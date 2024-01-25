229504
Canada  

Judge finds Saskatchewan Mountie who shot lover guilty of manslaughter

Cop guilty of manslaughter

The Canadian Press - | Story: 469062

A judge has found a Saskatchewan Mountie guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of his lover.

Bernie Herman, who is 55, had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Braden Herman.

The two men are not related.

Justice Gary Meschishnick says he didn't believe Bernie Herman's testimony that he felt threatened by the younger man.

But he says he had reasonable doubt about whether the Mountie could have been provoked and lost his cool.

Braden Herman's naked body was found in 2021 in a park on the outskirts of Prince Albert, Sask.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Canada News