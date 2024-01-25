NDP caucus wraps up three-day retreat in Edmonton as MPs prepare for winter sitting

Photo: The Canadian Press The federal New Democrats are wrapping up their caucus retreat today following days of talking with locals about housing and health care issues that are affecting them. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and NDP candidate for Edmonton Centre, Trisha Estabrooks kick off the NDP caucus retreat by knocking on doors in Edmonton, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The federal New Democrats are wrapping up their caucus retreat in Edmonton today after days of discussions about housing and health care.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to make closing remarks outlining his party's stance on those issues before MPs head back to Ottawa for Parliament's return next week.

The party is looking for ways to squeeze more out of its nearly two-year-old deal with the Liberals.

One priority is trying to get the Liberal government to address housing needs for lower income households in the next federal budget.

Another is getting legislation tabled in the House of Commons that would lay out a framework for universal pharmacare.

NDP health critic Don Davies says he's optimistic a bill will be tabled in the next sitting, and his talks with Health Minister Mark Holland will resume next week.