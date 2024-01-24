Six dead in N.W.T. plane crash, one survivor taken to hospital

Photo: The Canadian Press The Northwest Territories provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on June 30, 2020.

UPDATE 9:46 a.m.

The plane that crashed Tuesday near Fort Smith, N.W.T. was on its way to Rio Tinto's Diavik Diamond Mine. The mine is one of four operating diamond mines in Canada.

The Diavik mine is located 300 kilometres north of Yellowknife and 200 kilometres south of the Arctic Circle. It sits on a 20-square-kilometre island within a lake called Lac De Gras. Due to its remote location, workers at the mine site commute to the island by plane.

As of November 2023, the mine had 1,230 employees, according to Rio Tinto's website. Approximately 17 per cent of its workforce in 2021 was Northern Indigenous people.

The mine produces diamonds from three kimberlite pipes through an open pit method. In 2020, it produced 6.2 million carats of rough diamonds.

Rio Tinto has been the sole owner of the mine since 2021, when it acquired the 40 per cent share held by Dominion Diamond Mines.

Rio Tinto is a global mining giant that operates in 35 countries. In Canada, it also mines for aluminum, iron ore and titanium dioxide.

ORIGINAL 9:20 a.m.

The Northwest Territories coroner’s office says six people have died in a plane crash near the town of Fort Smith, on the boundary with Alberta.

The office says four passengers and two crew members from Northwestern Air Lease were killed, while a lone survivor was taken to hospital and later airlifted to Yellowknife.

The plane took off Tuesday from the airport in Fort Smith, then crashed near the banks of the Slave River.

Mining company Rio Tinto says a number of its staff were on the plane, which was headed to its Diavik Diamond Mine, about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.

The town council says in a statement that those who died are treasured members of the community and their loss touches everyone.

The town says people are welcome to go to the community recreation centre today for snacks, drinks and friendly faces.