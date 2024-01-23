Edmonton City Hall shooter was 'heavily armed,' police chief says

Photo: The Canadian Press Police were investigating a shooting Tuesday at Edmonton City Hall, where a Molotov cocktail was also thrown from the building's second floor. Police surround city hall during an investigation, in Edmonton, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

UPDATE 3:53 p.m.

Edmonton's police chief says a heavily armed man allegedly acted alone when he entered city hall, fired shots and threw a Molotov cocktail from the building's second floor.

Dale McFee says a man entered through the parkade and fired shots with a long gun that could fire multiple rounds, shattering glass in the building.

McFee says he then created a small fire outside the elevator.

The chief says an unarmed security guard acted quickly to detain a suspect before police arrived.

He says there is no longer a threat to public safety and no one was injured.

City councillors and the mayor had been at a scheduled meeting of the emergency advisory committee when the shooting happened, and McFee says a Grade 1 class was also visiting city hall today.

ORIGINAL 12:02 p.m.

Police were investigating a shooting Tuesday at Edmonton City Hall, where a Molotov cocktail was also thrown from the building's second floor.

The Edmonton Police Service said no injuries have been reported. Officers have arrested one person and are doing a sweep of the building.

Surrounding roads have also been closed and people are being asked to avoid the area.

City councillors and the mayor had been at a scheduled meeting of the emergency advisory committee.

Loud bangs can be heard in video footage of the meeting, before people were told to go to a safe location.

"There is a serious ongoing situation at city hall and the building is currently in lockdown," Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Please avoid the area and watch the Edmonton police media channels for updates."