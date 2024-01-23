Eby says ski helicopter crash 'heartbreaking' as police confirm three dead, four hurt

Photo: Shutterstock

Police in west-central British Columbia have confirmed seven people were aboard a heli-skiing helicopter that crashed Monday afternoon, leaving three dead and four badly injured.

Terrace RCMP say the crash happened about 50 kilometres northwest of the city and the aircraft was one of three helicopters on a backcountry ski trip.

Police say the other helicopters lost contact with the aircraft before they spotted the crash site.

Premier David Eby says in a social media post that news of the crash is "heartbreaking" and British Columbians are thinking of victims' families as he thanked first responders.

Northern Escape Heli-Skiing based in Terrace said in a news release Monday that three people died when one of its helicopters crashed, but didn't say how many others were aboard.

Terrace RCMP say the four injured people are in hospital in serious condition.

Police say the BC Coroners Service, the Transportation Safety Board and WorkSafeBC are also involved, and investigators will be flown to the remote site to investigate the crash.

The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

On Monday, B.C. Emergency Health Services said three air and five ground ambulances were sent to the crash scene.

Northern Escape said in its news release that it had contacted the critical incident stress management team from HeliCat Canada to offer services that include debriefing and peer support.