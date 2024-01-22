Two suspects charged after copper wire theft that knocked out phone and internet

Photo: The Canadian Press A man and woman have been charged with the theft of telecommunication wire that left more than 2,000 Calgarians without internet or phone service. A police vehicle is shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A man and woman have been charged with the theft of telecommunication wire that left more than 2,000 Calgarians without internet or phone service.

Calgary police say that in early December it's believed three people entered several manholes to steal critical infrastructure wire.

It cut off service to residents of the area and caused $276,000 in property damage.

Police say a search warrant on a residence earlier this month found evidence consistent with the theft and resale of copper wire.

A 50-year-old man and 40-year-old woman have been charged with theft over $5,000 and other offences.

The man is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, while the woman is to appear on Jan. 31.