Toronto officer charged, suspended with pay for allegedly assaulting woman in dispute

Photo: The Canadian Press Toronto police say one of its officers has been suspended with pay and is facing criminal charges after a woman involved in a landlord and tenant dispute was allegedly assaulted and robbed. A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto police say one of their officers has been suspended with pay and is facing criminal charges after a woman involved in a landlord and tenant dispute was allegedly assaulted and robbed.

Police say in a news release the dispute took place in December.

They allege a man unlawfully entered a home, assaulted the woman and stole property worth more than $5,000.

Investigators said Sunday they've charged Const. Edward Parks, who served the force for 15 years and was last assigned to its communications department.

The 54-year-old is facing three charges including being unlawfully in a dwelling, theft over $5,000 and assault.

Police say his suspension is in accordance with the Police Services Act and he is scheduled to appear in court in March.