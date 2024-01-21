228817
Toronto officer charged, suspended with pay for allegedly assaulting woman in dispute

Toronto police say one of their officers has been suspended with pay and is facing criminal charges after a woman involved in a landlord and tenant dispute was allegedly assaulted and robbed.

Police say in a news release the dispute took place in December.

They allege a man unlawfully entered a home, assaulted the woman and stole property worth more than $5,000.

Investigators said Sunday they've charged Const. Edward Parks, who served the force for 15 years and was last assigned to its communications department.

The 54-year-old is facing three charges including being unlawfully in a dwelling, theft over $5,000 and assault.

Police say his suspension is in accordance with the Police Services Act and he is scheduled to appear in court in March.

 

