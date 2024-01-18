Federal Tory Leader Pierre Poilievre calls Montreal, Quebec City mayors 'incompetent'

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre takes aim at the mayors of Quebec's two largest cities in a tweet published this afternoon, calling the politicians "incompetent" and accusing them of blocking local construction projects. Poilievre rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says the mayors of Quebec's two largest cities are "incompetent" and block local construction projects.

Poilievre said today on X, formerly Twitter, that there has been a massive decrease in construction in the province despite what he says are billions of dollars in federal funding for Montreal and Quebec City.

The Conservative leader is reiterating his proposal to peg federal funds given to municipalities to the number of residences they build.

Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand called Poilievre's statement "petty politics" in a retort published on X.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said on the social-media platform that Poilievre misunderstands municipal financing in Quebec.

Though cities in Quebec receive federal funds, provincial legislation prevents the federal government from sending them money directly without an agreement with the provincial government.