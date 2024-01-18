Edmonton police investigate extortions, arsons targeting South Asian community

Photo: The Canadian Press

Police say they are investigating a string of extortions targeting businesspeople in the Edmonton area's South Asian community, in which properties have been torched and shot at.

Police say they're investigating 27 events where suspects have demanded large sums of money.

Should those targeted not pay, police say the suspects then burn new home builds, show homes or related property.

Police say the suspects appear to know personal information of those they have targeted.

The police service says suspects have also made followup demands for more money, leading to an escalation of violence and drive-by shootings.

Police say the latest shooting involved a home last week in the Cy Becker neighbourhood, and the family inside had no record of criminal involvement.